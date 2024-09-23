Sask. First Nation searching for possible unmarked graves this week

A First Nation in northeastern Saskatchewan is conducting a search this week for potential unmarked graves.

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation says the ground-penetrating radar survey is to take place at the site of the former Sturgeon Landing Residential School.

The Catholic school was opened in 1926 on the eastern border between Saskatchewan and Manitoba, northwest of The Pas.

Archival images of the Sturgeon Landing Residential School, date unknown. (Source: National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation)

Vice chief Justin Halcrow says the site holds deep scars for his community, as many children were sent there after being taken from their families, culture and identities.

According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), the school saw several outbreaks of illness during its history.

It was destroyed in a fire in 1952, at which point pupils and staff were moved to facilities in The Pas, according to the NCTR. The students and staff remained in The Pas until the Guy Hill Residential School opened on the nearby Clearwater Lake in 1957.

