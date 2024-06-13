Sask. First Nation organizing search party for missing community member
A Saskatchewan First Nation is organizing a massive search for a northern man who went missing in Prince Albert.
Dominic Custer, a 27-year-old from Deschambeault Lake, has been missing since last week.
Custer, also known by his nickname "Cho Cho Man," was last seen in the early hours of June 8 at 200 River Street East in Prince Albert, according to a news release from Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation.
Peter Ballantyne is organizing the search and has set up an emergency operations centre to coordinate volunteers.
Over 40 people have joined the search efforts so far, alongside support from the Prince Albert police, the fire department, and other provincial and federal agencies.
"We are deeply concerned for Dominic's safety and well-being," said Chief Peter Beatty of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation.
"Our community is coming together to support the search, and we urge anyone with information to come forward."
At the time of disappearance, Custer was wearing a black hat, black/white sweater, and dark blue jeans, according to the Prince Albert Police Service.
“He is described as five-foot four in height, 140 pounds, slim build, dark brown shoulder length wavy/curl hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo on left forearm (peace symbol) and right forearm (blunt image),” Prince Albert police said.
Police believe Custer is still in Prince Albert. They’re asking people to report any sightings or information to them.
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion Can you really reduce your monthly expenses by negotiating?
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Tornado warnings issued in Ontario and Quebec amid severe thunderstorms
Tornado warnings have been issued describing 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations amid severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.
Trudeau says he thought about 'walking away,' but can't with stakes higher than 'ever before'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated' last year, but ultimately decided that he 'can't' walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
Canada's last Stanley Cup win: How the Montreal Canadiens scored decades of memories
Montreal Canadiens fans have a few words of advice for those in Edmonton now dreaming of lining a parade route and watching their Oilers hoist the Stanley Cup: enjoy the ride.
Manitoban 'in awe' after witnessing tornado touch down beside him
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh says report shows 'a number of MPs' have helped foreign states
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a recent spy watchdog report shows a 'number of MPs' have knowingly provided help to foreign governments — behaviour he calls unethical or even illegal.
WATCH Residents of town buried in mayflies turn to leafblowers to remove bodies
Residents of an Ohio town had an unusual spring cleaning task to do: remove swarms of dead mayflies.
Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for front-line safety, security workers
The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of front-line workers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'Bunch of morons': Regina city council scraps location for permanent emergency shelter
Plans for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter were scrapped Wednesday after seven hours of deliberation by city council.
-
Four of 6 opening week CFL fines belong to Riders
Four members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders have received fines for their actions in a season opening win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
-
Five-year-old taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in north Regina
A five-year-old child was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in north Regina.
Winnipeg
-
Carberry crash investigation submitted to Crown by RCMP as first anniversary approaches
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
Manitoban 'in awe' after witnessing tornado touch down beside him
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
Police look for teen missing since May
Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a teenager missing for more than a month.
Edmonton
-
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
-
Panthers' Barkov to play in Game 3 while Oilers still have lineup questions
Aleksander Barkov is good to go for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers, meanwhile, have a couple of injury question marks heading into the crucial tilt at Rogers Place
-
1 wanted in connection with $900K Edmonton drug bust
More than $900,000 worth of illegal drugs have been removed from Edmonton streets, police say.
Calgary
-
‘My dogs were never trained to harm nobody’: Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
-
Suspect in hate-motivated incident outside Central Library identified, charges pending; police
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to identify a woman who’s a suspect in a hate-motivated incident that took place outside the Central Library in late April.
-
Alberta working with Ottawa on housing funds for more municipalities: Smith
Premier Danielle Smith says the province is working with the federal government to come up with a way to fund housing projects in Alberta municipalities that did not receive money from the Housing Accelerator Fund.
Lethbridge
-
Blood Tribe to develop family preservation code legislation
The Blood Tribe is announcing the development of its family preservation code legislation, effectively giving the First Nation authority to govern their own children and family services.
-
New Lethbridge website helps connect volunteers with sports organizations
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
-
Wildfire risk rising in southern Alberta
Alberta and most of the country have had relatively few fires to start the fire season, thanks to cooler temperatures and moisture. But higher temperatures and high winds have many concerned more wildfires are on the way.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'All the conditions are aligned:' Tornado watch in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto. Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, warning of wind gusts with speeds of up to 110 km/h.
-
Man charged after 90-year-old grandfather killed in assault and stabbing at Etobicoke home
A man has been charged with murder in the death of his 90-year-old grandfather at a home in Etobicoke last April.
-
Shake Shack officially opens first Canadian location in downtown Toronto
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
Ottawa
-
Tornado watch issued for Ottawa Valley, parts of Quebec; Thunderstorm watch for Ottawa
A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide on Woodroffe Avenue
Ottawa police say a person's death in west Ottawa has been deemed a homicide.
-
O-Train east extension won't be ready until after May 2025: Amilcar
The head of OC Transpo says the extension of the Confederation Line LRT to the east end will not be ready next spring.
Montreal
-
Quebec reaches tentative deal with family doctors
The Quebec government reached a tentative deal Thursday afternoon with family doctors to renew the primary care access program, the Guichet d'accès à la première ligne (GAP), before the current deal expires on Friday.
-
Husband runs over woman, 80, twice in Montreal hospital parking lot
An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was run over twice by the car being driven by her husband in a Montreal hospital parking lot.
-
Quebec town's bylaw requires kids to collect signatures to play in the street
School is almost out, summer heat is setting in and the children of a small Quebec town southwest of Montreal will soon be able to spend their days shooting hoops in the street -- if they have filed the necessary paperwork.
Vancouver
-
Woman in sex trade violently assaulted on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: police
A woman who works in the sex trade was violently, sexually assaulted by a man who picked her up in his car on the Downtown Eastside earlier this week, according to authorities, who say the suspect is still at-large.
-
Border officials say B.C. man facing multiple charges after discovery at Vancouver airport
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
-
2 stray dogs that 'appear frightening' lead to closure of Metro Vancouver trails
Select trails in a Metro Vancouver park are temporarily closed as a team tries to capture two stray dogs.
Kelowna
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
-
Targeted shooting in Penticton, B.C., under investigation: RCMP
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
-
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
Vancouver Island
-
Border officials say B.C. man facing multiple charges after discovery at Vancouver airport
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
-
Uber says new B.C. gig-worker rules punish customers, businesses
Ride-hailing company Uber is criticizing the British Columbia government's regulatory changes for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
London
-
Nearly 500 volunteers take part in United Way's 23rd Annual Day of Caring
Nearly 500 volunteers from across the region came together Thursday for United Way’s Annual Day of Caring, an event that benefits the entire community.
-
'Most Canadian' guitar making stops in midwestern Ontario
The sweet sounds of ‘Canada's guitar’ echo through the gymnasium at F.E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham.
-
Thursday morning basement fire in London
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a basement fire in north London Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
Police respond to fake call about shooting at Kitchener Market
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to the Kitchener Market Thursday afternoon after receiving a weapon-related call.
-
CTV News Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte to receive RNAO media award
The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) has announced the recipients of this year’s Media Awards competition and CTV Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte is one of the winners.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tornado warnings issued in Ontario and Quebec amid severe thunderstorms
Tornado warnings have been issued describing 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations amid severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Timmins area under tornado warning
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the Timmins area Thursday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm approaches.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth man charged with first-degree murder in connection with North Preston shooting: N.S. RCMP
A 26-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
-
'The future is so bright': Research empowering cells to attack cancer shows promise
A new-to-the Maritimes cancer treatment using CAR T-Cell immunotherapy is showing promising results.
-
Track conditions to make VIA Rail’s Halifax to Montreal journey even longer
VIA Rail says the schedule for its route between Halifax and Montreal is about to become longer due to track conditions and speed limitations in New Brunswick.
N.L.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.