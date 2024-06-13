Sask. First Nation organizing search party for missing community member

A Saskatchewan First Nation is organizing a massive search for a northern man who went missing in Prince Albert.

Dominic Custer, a 27-year-old from Deschambeault Lake, has been missing since last week.

Custer, also known by his nickname "Cho Cho Man," was last seen in the early hours of June 8 at 200 River Street East in Prince Albert, according to a news release from Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation.

Peter Ballantyne is organizing the search and has set up an emergency operations centre to coordinate volunteers.

Over 40 people have joined the search efforts so far, alongside support from the Prince Albert police, the fire department, and other provincial and federal agencies.

"We are deeply concerned for Dominic's safety and well-being," said Chief Peter Beatty of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation.

"Our community is coming together to support the search, and we urge anyone with information to come forward."

At the time of disappearance, Custer was wearing a black hat, black/white sweater, and dark blue jeans, according to the Prince Albert Police Service.

“He is described as five-foot four in height, 140 pounds, slim build, dark brown shoulder length wavy/curl hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo on left forearm (peace symbol) and right forearm (blunt image),” Prince Albert police said.

Police believe Custer is still in Prince Albert. They’re asking people to report any sightings or information to them.