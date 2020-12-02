SASKATOON -- Canoe Lake Cree First Nation will be under an indefinite lockdown effective 6 p.m. Wednesday, the community said in a Facebook post.

Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) public health officials declared an outbreak Monday following an increasing number of confirmed cases with evidence of community transmission.

“Contact tracing investigation is underway. At this time, prevention remains the best way to protect yourself,” NITHA said in a release.

The First Nation is restricting access in and out of the community, with exceptions for essential workers coming in and out of Canoe Lake and Eagles Lake.

Employees from other communities will be allowed in and out and travel for medical appointments will also be permitted.

On Tuesday, the province reported 155 active COVID-19 cases in the Far North West reporting region, an area that includes Canoe Lake.