Doctors across the province are gathered in Saskatoon to discuss healthcare – with coverage for the abortion drug Mifegymiso part of the discussion.

“These are women in university who don’t qualify for special access programs who are looking at not being able to pay rent to avoid a surgery they don’t need, that they don’t want,” family doctor Carla Holinaty said

The pill is used to safely end pregnancies in the first nine weeks. The drug has been added to the province’s health plan, which means it is available to patients – but Saskatchewan is the only province that does not provide universal coverage.

Holinaty raised her concerns with Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter at the 2019 Spring Representative Assembly of the Saskatchewan Medical Association.

“I think women’s health issues get swept under the rug, a lot more than other health issues,” Holinaty said.

The push for covering the abortion pill began last fall when medical students started calling on the province to cover the drug.

One argument in favour of the coverage is that it would improve access for women in rural Saskatchewan.

Reiter said the coverage is under review and it could be a few weeks before a decision is made.

“I’ve tasked the ministry to have a look at that,” he said.

According to Holinaty, for women that can’t afford the drug, it means travelling – sometimes far – to either Saskatoon or Regina for surgical termination.

Reiter stands firm accessibility isn’t the issue. “The drug is available right now. The only question left is who pays for it?”

Holinaty said she’ll continue doing her part by supporting medical students and her patients.

“I think our goal as physicians overall is to always advocate for what’s best for our patients,” she said.

There are roughly 1,800 abortions in Saskatchewan hospitals each year. The $300 - $450 pill is cheaper than a surgical abortion.