SASKATOON -- Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan (WESK) estimates the province could see an economic boost of $17.6 billion per year if more women were encouraged to start, run and grow their own businesses, according to a government news release.

WESK received funding from the Government of Saskatchewan’s Status of Women Office to explore avenues of scaling up women-owned businesses.

It assembled an advisory committee which found that women entrepreneurs contributed $23.1 billion to the Saskatchewan economy in 2019 and were responsible for 191,836 jobs. However, more than 80 per cent of the province’s women-owned businesses have fewer than 10 employees.

The committee recommends: