Sask. construction company fined $95K after a truss fell on two workers

A construction company in North Battleford was hit with a significant fine after trusses collapsed and fell onto two of its workers.

HRV Construction pleaded guilty to several violations of occupational health and safety regulations in North Battleford provincial court late last month, stemming from an incident in August 2021, according to a news release from the labour relations ministry.

The company was fined on two violations for failing to comply with its duties to maintain a plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure the safety of its employees, resulting in the serious injury of workers.

The court imposed fines totalling $95,000, and two other charges were withdrawn.