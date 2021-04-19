SASKATOON -- The Milden Hotel & Bar southwest of Saskatoon has been shut down by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

During the week of April 12, SHA inspectors issued a closure order to the business for failing to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the province said in a news release.

“It wasn’t just one offence,” said Health Minister Paul Merriman.

“It was a multitude of offences over a longer period of time where public health felt that it was important to maintain the safety and integrity of the community that they closed it temporarily.”

The business declined comment when reached by CTV News on Monday.

On April 5 the Milden Hotel & Bar had been fined $14,000 by the province for "failure to comply with the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.”

The province says the business must remain closed until it complies with COVID-19 measures.