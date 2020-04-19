REGINA -- The Dead South recorded a music video of the song “This Little Light of Mine” safely from their own homes.

“We felt since everything is all weird now and everyone is not allowed to leave their homes, that we would try something a little different.” Lead singer Nate Hilt said. “We would try and bring that song back because it’s kind of one of those songs that’s supposed to bring light into everyone’s life.”

The band put the song together shooting in their own living rooms using a cell phone, then after some editing they were ready to let their light shine and it was posted to their social media accounts.

Hilt says the hardest part was trying to keep time while not having the other band members in the same room.

Due to COVID-19 concerns the group had to recently had to cancel their “Served Cold Tour” which had them performing across Europe during March and April.

Hilt says that right now the band, like many others, are stuck working from home, but for them that means more time spent working on new music.

“It’s been interesting for us. Normally were not home any longer than two and a half, three weeks.” Hilt said.

“I’m really getting used to home life, getting into some routines, and actually getting to tackle projects that have been sitting there for quite some time.”