Sask. animal shelters let you name a cat after your ex and have it neutered

Some Saskatchewan animal shelters are helping scorned lovers get ‘the ultimate revenge’ this Valentine’s Day.

The Humboldt and District SPCA recently launched a campaign called ‘Neuter Your Ex,’ where a $50 donation lets you name a cat after your ex-partner and have it spayed or neutered.

“Because some things just shouldn’t breed,” read the Humboldt SPCA’s poster.

The animal shelter shared the campaign on social media, where it got thousands of views.

“I’m going to run out of money if I do this,” one comment read.

“I was just wondering how I could convince the bank this is worthy of a loan,” read another.

Janice Weber, the Humboldt SPCA’s president, said staff enjoyed reading the comments.

“One of the supporters said it was very therapeutic for her to do this, so that was pretty awesome,” Weber said.

The Moose Jaw Humane Society was quick to hop on the bandwagon, launching its own campaign.

David Williams, associate professor of marketing with the U of S, said it has the hallmarks of a good campaign.

“It’s simple, which the best ideas are, it doesn’t directly name the person, so it’s not offensive, it’s all in good humorous fun, and doesn’t push the margin too far,” Williams said.

The SPCA had planned to run the campaign until Valentine’s Day, but had to close it early. However, Weber said the campaign was a success.

“In a couple of days we raised over $3,000 so that was really good,” she said.

So far, about 45 cats will be named and neutered.