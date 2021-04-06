SASKATOON -- As part of its 2021-22 budget, the Saskatchewan government is adding a tax to vapour products sold in the province.

The budget was tabled in the legislature on Tuesday.

All vapour liquids, products and devices will be taxed 20 per cent.

The government says the additional cost will help "prevent vapour products from being attractive to youth and non-smokers."

Alberta introduced a similar tax last year.

The province's new Vapour Products Tax will go into effect on Sept. 1.