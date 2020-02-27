SASKATOON -- A 31-year-old man is charged with second degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old man in Sandy Bay.

On Tuesday, an unresponsive man was reported at a home in the community, according to RCMP. Darnell Bear was taken to the local health centre where he was pronounced dead.

The injuries were suspicious, police say, and after investigation Thomas Johnny Bernard Ross was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Ross is scheduled to appear in Pelican Narrows Provincial Court Thursday afternoon.