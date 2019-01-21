A five-goal run in the third quarter gave the Saskatchewan Rush a 12-7 over the Rochester Knighthawks Saturday night at the Sasktel Centre.

In the third, Saskatchewan got goals from Mark Matthew, Matthew Dinsdale, Mike Messenger and two from Ben McIntosh. Goaltender Evan Kirk turned away all nine shots he faced in the frame.

“We just kept playing the same way,” said Rush forward Robert Church. “But we were shooting the ball better, getting better looks and burying the ball which is huge.”

This was a rematch from last year’s National Lacrosse League championship series that the Rush won in three games.

A lot of changed since then, including the Knighthawks losing all-star goaltender Matt Vinc in free agency. He was replaced by Angus Goodleaf.

“They actually played a lot different than they did last year,” said Matthews.

“Defensively, they are such big bodies you just can’t really get inside and our offense isn’t the biggest at times. We were able to get good looks and when we did get inside we capitalized.”

The Rush got off to quick start with Ryan Keenan scoring on the power play 47 seconds into the game. Rochester’s Joe Resetarits replied 10 seconds later to tie up the game, before Cody Jamieson beat Kirk at 1:39 to give the Knighthawks the lead.

The reigning NLL MVP, Matthews, then went to work scoring a pair of goals to give Saskatchewan a 3-2 advantage after the first quarter.

Church and Curtis Knight opened the scoring in the second to extend the lead 5-2. The Knighthawks fought back with Resetarits and Kyle Jackson scoring to narrow the lead to one.

Messenger and Jackson exchanged goals to make it 6-5 at the half.

While the Rush went on their five-goal run, their defense held strong by keeping the Rochester forwards to the outside and didn’t give them many scoring opportunities.

“We talked all weekend, we need a shutdown defensive type of game and that’s what we got and I love to play that way,” said Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan.

Rochester grabbed a pair of power play goals in the fourth and Church rounded out the scoring.

The Rush now head on a two-game road swing when they visit the Georgia Swarm on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 1, against the Toronto Rock at 6:30 p.m.