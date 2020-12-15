SASKATOON -- Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan (RMHCS) is appealing after city officials blocked a proposed expansion to its Saskatoon facility.

The centre, located on University Drive, houses out-of-town pediatric patients receiving medical treatment, as well as their families.

The proposed expansion would address a "dining and physical distancing space deficiency" at the facility, according to an appeal application submitted by RMHCS to the city clerk's office on Nov. 19.

In the application, the charity says a proposed addition would expand the building dining room to increase physical space and improve the functionality of an outdoor deck which often goes unused due to inclement weather and traffic noise from Clarence Avenue North.

"Most importantly, the space will improve the safety and wellness of our vulnerable and immune-compromised families during mealtimes shared as a community," the charity says in its application.

Upon reviewing the development plan, the city’s planning and development division denied the permit on the grounds the new addition would be too close to the roadway — falling short of the minimum six-metre requirement.

In its decision, the planning and development division says the addition would leave around 4.4 metres of distance between the structure and the roadway which amounts to a deficiency of about 1.6 metres.

RMCHS executives are scheduled to appear before the city's Development Appeals Board Tuesday afternoon to ask for the decision to be overturned.

A nearby landowner, North Prarie Developments Limited, submitted a letter to the board in support of the charity's planned expansion.

"We so injurious effect to our property as a result of the applicants' request," the firm's CEO Andrew Williams writes.

"We ask the board support these requests to help assist Ronald McDonald House in providing a safe and stress-free environment for families and staff."