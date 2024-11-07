Following Donald Trump's presidential win, Americans flooded search engines with queries about moving to Canada.

Searches for "how to move to Canada" and "Canada work visa" surged, with the latter projected to increase by 566 per cent.

"If Trump wins, can I move to Canada?" also peaked for the first time in three months.

Search interest was highest in Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Oregon and Minnesota – states where Vice-President Kamala Harris won.

According to Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), over 88,000 U.S. citizens have been admitted as permanent residents to Canada since 2015.

For those considering a move north, Saskatchewan may not be a first choice. But it’s a popular destination for immigrants coming to Canada, thanks in part to the lower housing costs relative to major Canadian cities in other provinces.

Data shows international immigration brought 7,720 new residents to Saskatchewan in the second quarter of 2024, while 5,694 people moved to Saskatchewan from other provinces during the same period.

If you're considering moving to Saskatchewan, you'll find a unique blend of urban and rural living.

Here are some Pros and Cons to consider:

Pros

• Lower cost of living: Saskatchewan generally has lower housing costs compared to other Canadian provinces, making it an attractive option for homebuyers. About Saskatchewan | Living in Saskatchewan | Government of Saskatchewan

• Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP): This program allows skilled workers to immigrate to the province, potentially bringing friends and family along. Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) Application | Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) | Government of Saskatchewan

• Strong economy: Saskatchewan boasts a robust economy, driven by sectors like agriculture, mining, and energy.

• Natural beauty: The province offers stunning landscapes, from the prairies to the boreal forests, providing ample opportunities for outdoor activities.

Cons

• Vehicle dependency: Owning a vehicle is often necessary, especially in rural areas, due to the distances between communities.

• Long-distance travel: Traveling to major cities or other provinces can involve long drives or flights.

• Limited cultural diversity: Compared to larger cities in other provinces, Saskatchewan may offer fewer diverse cultural experiences.

• Harsh winters: The province experiences harsh winters with cold temperatures and snow.