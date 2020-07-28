SASKATOON -- A 15-year-old boy has died following a rollover in northwestern Saskatchewan.

The crash happened Monday afternoon around 5:00 p.m. in the Loon Lake area according to RCMP.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was driving a van with three other teens when it rolled ejecting him along with a 15-year-old girl who was riding in the front seat.

The boy died at the scene. The girl who was taken to hospital in Saskatoon with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl who were backseat passengers were sent to hospital in Meadow Lake for minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.