SASKATOON -- Police have charged a suspect in relation to an alleged robbery and assault at a store on the 100 block of Cree Cr. Sunday morning.

According to Saskatoon police, a 28-year-old man entered the store and attacked an employee, demanding cash. The employee received minor injuries as a result and tried to flee, but was followed by the suspect.

The suspect then assaulted the employee a second time and returned to the store to take cash from the register. Police say he was unsuccessful and left the scene.

The suspect was then apprehended by patrol officers responding to the robbery while the employee was treated on-scene by paramedics.

The suspect, 28, has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, assault and mischief.