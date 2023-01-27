Rising Saskatoon rental prices are fuelling homelessness numbers, community group says
Rising rental rates and diminishing options are causing some with lower income to forgo housing altogether, a Saskatoon community organization says.
According to the most recent Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) rental report, Saskatoon’s rental vacancy rate was at its lowest since 2014.
“The vacancy rate for purpose-built rental units continued a years-long decline, falling to 3.4 per cent. Rents grew by 3.6 per cent after being flat last year,” the CMHC Rental Market Report said.
There were several reasons for the increase, according to the CMHC, including an improvement in employment conditions and a growing population rate thanks to immigration.
The report also noted that the number of rentals in the city grew quicker than at any point in the last three decades.
“There were 801 units added— nearly 40 per cent higher than the amount added last year. More than half of these units were added in the coveted northeast,” the report said.
Saskatoon’s northeast saw the lowest vacancy rate at 1.3 per cent and the highest average rent at $1,250. However, more rental units aren’t leading to more options, according to the CMHC.
“Rental market demand continues to outstrip new supply, with the increase in occupied units exceeding the increase in new rental units,” the report said.
They also noted that the number of renters is not likely to drop soon.
“The increasing ownership is decreasing the incentive for renters to transition to homeownership. This means more demand will remain in the rental market.”
And it also means higher rents, as the CMHC notes that rents jumped an average of $150 between a tenant moving out and a new one moving in.
AFFORDABILITY CHALLENGES
CMHC said that rental affordability challenges were the worst for lower-income families.
“Households in the lowest income quintile could only afford 7 per cent of properties in the rental universe,” the report said.
It’s a problem that the executive director of the Community Legal Assistance Services For Saskatoon Inner City Inc (CLASSIC) said was leading to an increase in homelessness.
Chantelle Johnson said that most people living with lower incomes were relying on government assistance that offers $315 for living expenses and $575 for housing, which includes utilities.
However, most one-bedroom or bachelor suites in the city start at $700 according to the organization’s research.
She said she has been with the CLASSIC for 11 years and says the last year or so is the worst she has seen.
“We have people who camp out in our parking lot. We have people who sleep all in our back alley behind where we work,” Johnson said.
She said those at other community-based organizations are seeing the same crisis.
“It’s apparently visible in the community that there is far more houselessness than lots of us have ever witnessed in Saskatoon before.”
Johnson said in order to fix the problem, there is a need for more affordable housing units and an increase in the fixed income rate.
“Like all of us right now our clients are experiencing even more pressure points because of the cost of things such as groceries. When a bucket of eggs is $6 and you have $315 for the entire month for all your groceries, clothing and Tylenol, feminine hygiene products, you burn through that pretty quickly.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs prepare for return to Parliament as Ottawa marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy'
Members of Parliament are making their way back to Ottawa ahead of resuming sitting on Monday, as the city prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters.
WHO decision on COVID-19 emergency won't affect Canada's response: Tam
The World Health Organization will announce Monday whether it thinks COVID-19 still represents a global health emergency but Canada's top doctor says regardless of what the international body decides, Canada's response to the coronavirus will not change.
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.
What is going on with Bill C-11, the government's online streaming legislation?
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is closer than ever to passing. With a potential parliamentary showdown ahead, here's what you need to know about how the contentious Broadcasting Act bill got to this stage.
Zellers rolling out food trucks for Canadians 'craving a taste of nostalgia'
Though you won't be able to sit on the old, cracked pleather benches and take in the thick smell of gravy and fries, while the gentle sound of clanging dishes provides the soundtrack for your lunch, Zellers plans to roll out food trucks for those 'craving a taste of nostalgia.'
'We must meet this moment': Trudeau delivers speech to Liberal caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on his Liberal caucus to meet the moment as Canadians deal with the high cost of living, a struggling health care system and the effects of climate change.
Pamela Anderson defends Tim Allen after flashing allegation
Pamela Anderson is addressing discussion about a story regarding her 'Home Improvement' co-star Tim Allen that is part of her new memoir, 'Love Pamela.'
What should Canada be doing about climate change? 25 recommendations
The national Net-Zero Advisory Body released 25 recommendations Friday for how Canada can adjust its climate plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 — a goal that the country is not on track to reach right now, according to the report.
Canadian government posts $3.6 billion deficit between April and November
The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $3.6 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year.
Regina
-
New trial ordered for Sask. man whose drug trafficking charges were stayed due to COVID-19 delays
A Saskatchewan man who had his charges stayed based on pandemic delays in court will be headed back for trial, after a ruling from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
-
Organizations call on city to locate events centre, central library downtown
Three downtown business organizations are advocating for the City of Regina to locate a new multi-purpose events centre and central library branch in the downtown core.
-
More medical professionals on track to join Sask. healthcare system
More medical professionals are on track to join Saskatchewan’s healthcare system, as the province’s action plan progresses.
Winnipeg
-
More schools closed after Manitoba middle school receives another threatening voicemail
Several schools in southeast Manitoba were closed Friday after a round of threatening voicemails came in over the last week.
-
'An opportunity': Manitoba finance minister quits for federal run
Manitoba's finance minister is stepping down to run for a seat in the House of Commons.
-
Premier says more money for Winnipeg Transit coming in budget
There are hints the municipal funding freeze imposed by the former Pallister Government could be thawing.
Calgary
-
25-30 vehicles involved in QE11 Highway crash near Carstairs: Alberta RCMP
The crash happened in the area of Highway 2 and Highway 581 just before 11:30 a.m.
-
Multiple crashes on Calgary roads as weather takes a turn
Upward of five centimetres of snow fell in Calgary early Friday morning and officials said conditions were good, but the situation deteriorated later on Friday, leading to plenty of crashes and road closures.
-
Abandoned pony found wandering in central Alberta, RCMP seek owner
Alberta RCMP are looking for the owner of a stray pony found abandoned in the area of Penhold.
Edmonton
-
$50K awarded to innovators with ideas about how to stop catalytic converter thefts
An Edmonton woman and her daughter whose catalytic converter was stolen in 2022 have won $25,000 for a product police believe will deter thieves from stealing the automotive part.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for 2 in 2021 Edmonton homicides, 3 in custody
Three people have been arrested in connection with two homicides in Edmonton last January and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two other people.
-
Abandoned pony found wandering in central Alberta, RCMP seek owner
Alberta RCMP are looking for the owner of a stray pony found abandoned in the area of Penhold.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people charged after allegedly impersonating homeowners to sell Toronto property
Three people have been charged after allegedly impersonating the owners of a Toronto home and selling it while they were away on vacation.
-
Sunwing plane forced to shut down engine mid-flight after take-off in Toronto
A Sunwing plane was forced to shutdown one of its engines midflight after experiencing issues after take off from Toronto.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs star Matthews sidelined for at least three weeks
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the team announced Friday.
Ottawa
-
Police increase downtown presence, access to Parliament Hill restricted on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
'Inexcusable and deeply troubling:' Ottawa police condemn Tyre Nichols' death as world braces for release of video
As the world awaits the release of a police video showing five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, Ottawa police have issued a statement condemning his death.
-
Man, 53, dies in workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a man died in a workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.
Vancouver
-
Bones found near Kamloops hiking trail identified as missing Kelowna man, police say
Mounties in Kamloops say the bones discovered along a hiking trail near the Trans Canada Highway last week have been identified as belonging to a Kelowna man who went missing in November.
-
B.C. offender deemed 'high-risk' currently at large, RCMP say
Mounties are searching for a "high-risk" offender currently at large in B.C's southern Interior.
-
Vancouver opens additional warming centres and shelters ahead of cold snap
Warming centres and shelters across the Lower Mainland are preparing for what’s expected to be a bitterly cold weekend.
Montreal
-
Holocaust remembrance: Survivor, born in Nazi concentration camp, recounts early years
Angela Orosz is one of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust. On Dec. 21, 1944, she was born in a concentration camp. Between 1941 and 1945, Nazis and collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe and Nazi Germany. More than two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population was killed.
-
A Quebec coroner says Montreal's Champlain Bridge needs anti-suicide barrier
A Quebec coroner says Montreal's Samuel-De Champlain Bridge must have a suicide-prevention barrier installed, after a 38-year-old man jumped to his death from the structure last May.
-
Police make 3 more arrests after teen attacked with hammer at Montreal high school
Three more people have been arrested in connection with a hammer attack on a 16-year-old boy Monday outside a school in Montreal North, police said Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP called after body found on roadway
The Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead along a street just outside the Harbour City on Friday morning.
-
Vancouver Island city councillor charged with assault
A Vancouver Island city councillor is on a mandatory leave of absence after he was charged with assault. Court documents show Coun. David Frisch was charged with assault against an intimate partner following an incident on Jan. 7.
-
Victoria man plans to take 'a very special lady for dinner' after $100K lottery win
A Victoria man was in near disbelief after he won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Atlantic
-
Suspect sought in murder of Saint John man; fourth person arrested in case
A fourth person has been arrested in the murder of a man in Saint John, N.B., last summer and now police say they are looking for a fifth person in connection with the case.
-
Yarmouth man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Colton Cook
A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a man from the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
-
As faculty strikes, N.S. Premier Tim Houston announces medical school for Cape Breton University
The Nova Scotia government will help open a medical school at Cape Breton University, the same post-secondary institution that saw faculty go on strike Friday, by fall 2025.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay, Ont., woman was discriminated against when she was fired, tribunal rules
The manager of a Tim Hortons in North Bay was wrong to fire a long-term employee because of her physical limitations, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has ruled.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Six charged, $20K in drugs seized in Iroquois Falls bust
Police seized about $20,000 in narcotics in a raid of a northern Ontario home on Wednesday and now six people are facing charges.
London
-
Kincardine prepares for downtown ‘reconstruction’
In a few months, you won’t be able to drive through Kincardine’s downtown. It will be a several block long construction zone.
-
Lifestyle Home Show draws hundreds in after COVID-19 hiatus
Southwestern Ontario’s largest home show is back at the Western Fair District Agriplex this weekend.
-
Former London teacher guilty of sex crimes makes court appearance after being re-captured
After failing to appear for his sentencing hearing on a rash of sex-related crimes 10 days ago, a former London high school teacher who was on the lam for six days made a court appearance via video from the Sudbury jail.