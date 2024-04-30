SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Fatal rollover on Sask. rural road leaves one dead, one injured

    Share

    A 51-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on a rural road near Witchekan Lake First Nation.

    On Saturday at around 6:15 p.m., officers from Spiritwood RCMP were called to the scene along with the fire department and EMS, RCMP said in a release.

    “The driver of the vehicle was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital and later declared deceased. He has been identified as a 51-year-old male from Spiritwood, SK. His family has been notified,” RCMP said.

    The passenger of the vehicle was taken to hospital by EMS with injuries described as serious in nature.

    Spiritwood RCMP are continuing to investigate alongside a collision reconstructionist.

    Witchekan Lake First First Nation is located approximately 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News