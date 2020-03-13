SASKATOON -- Public services and facilities will remain open in Prince Albert.

This includes rinks, swimming pools, the Alfred Jenkins Field House, E.A. Rawlinson Centre, John M. Cuelenaere Library and Mann Art Gallery.

The city will take precautions regarding COVID-19 including additional cleaning requirements and assessment of programs and provision of services.

“High contact areas we’re cleaning on daily basis, right now. Currently our managers are sitting down through all their departments and explaining to all their staff the importance of that. Keeping distance, washing hands and that is the directive we are following until we receive additional information,” said Prince Albert Fire Chief Kris Olsen, who is part of emergency planning for the city.

Fire fighters and police are being informed about proper hygiene technics and their services will not change at this time.

“This is all precautionary,” said Olsen.

The city recommends the cancellation of community events of 250 or more people.

The city is planning for future measures should the situation worsen.

Events cancelled or postponed in Prince Albert include: