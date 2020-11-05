SASKATOON -- TeleMiracle will continue with its 45th year, with a few changes due to the pandemic.

To ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed, there will be no live audience and many performances will either be pre-recorded or will originate remotely.

TeleMiracle says the hybrid of pre-recorded and live acts will make it easier for volunteers to maintain physical distance, according to the organizers.

Other COVID-19 guidelines will also be followed including wearing masks and operators answering the phones will be spaced out from each other.

TeleMiracle says it came up with this years theme and logo of “family” before the pandemic hit, but says it fits in well with the current COVID climate.

“Our theme and logo chosen for this year was the family bubble gathered in front of the TV to watch the telethon,” says TeleMiracle 45 Chair Brian Angstadt.

“We never thought that it would be the theme for the year, but it just seemed to work,” said Angstadt.

“TeleMiracle has been a part of people’s families for the last 44 years and we wanted to keep that tradition alive.”

The TeleMiracle broadcast aired live on CTV Saskatoon and CTV Regina will be live-streamed at telemiracle.com.

TeleMiracle 45 will take place at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon on February 27 and 28.