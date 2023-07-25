Retired Mountie says Sask. veterans' plate program poses privacy risks

Steve Gloade spent 27 years in the RCMP and retired in 2019. (Courtesy: Steve Gloade) Steve Gloade spent 27 years in the RCMP and retired in 2019. (Courtesy: Steve Gloade)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London