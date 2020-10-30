SASKATOON -- A University of Saskatchewan team has discovered that changes to the total amount of virus circulating in Saskatoon’s wastewater happen about one week ahead of changes indicated by case counts at COVID-19 testing centres.

“We think we can give health officials at least a week’s notice on changes in the trend line,” ecotoxicologist John Giesy said in a news release.

“Based on the latest data which shows the trend line is going up, I am predicting we will see a rise in cases for the next couple of weeks. We can also predict when outbreaks are declining, which will help planning for pandemic recovery.”

People who show up at COVID-19 testing stations are usually people with either symptoms or suspected COVID exposure — which misses most of the so-called asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic cases.

As the most accurate nasal swab is collected 48 hours after the onset of symptoms and testing is not instant, positive test results show the past, not the present.

However, infected people shed virus traces through their feces, often even before COVID-19 symptoms are apparent.

The team believes it can predict the trend in COVID cases but not specifics on how big a rise or fall in cases might occur.

“It’s really about comparing trends in test cases with wastewater virus concentrations,” toxicologist Markus Brinkmann said in the release.

“If the virus concentration in the wastewater swings up before we see an increase in COVID test cases, we would expect the curve of the test cases to increase in the upcoming week," Brinkmann said.

"Over the past two weeks, we have seen an exponential increase in virus copies in the wastewater.”

Brinkmann said the research team hopes to expand their partnership with the City of Saskatoon and the Saskatchewan Health Authority to provide more frequent estimates and expand the program to more cities.