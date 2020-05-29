Replacement of Saskatoon jail’s Urban Camp headlines $6.3 million in corrections upgrades
Published Friday, May 29, 2020 10:51AM CST
The Saskatoon Correctional Centre is pictured in this file photo. (Damien Kent/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan government is spending $6.3 million on upgrades to correctional facilities.
“These projects will modernize our existing facilities to ensure they provide a safe environment for staff and offenders,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said in a news release.
“A large portion of this investment will go towards modernizing programming that helps rehabilitate offenders.”
The upgrades include:
- The replacement of the Urban Camp and related facilities at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre ($4.6 million)
- Expansion of the Cultural Lodge program to the Regina Correctional Centre, Saskatoon Correctional Centre, Prince Albert Correctional Centre and Kilburn Hall Youth Centre ($920,000)
- Replacing porcelain toilets in the detention area at the Regina Provincial Court House with stainless steel toilets and sinks designed to reduce any potential for self-harm ($150,000)
- Kitchen upgrades at the Regina Correctional Centre ($110,000)
- Razor wire upgrades at the Regina, Pine Grove, Saskatoon and Prince Albert correctional centres ($450,000)
- An expansion to the parking lot at the Prince Albert Youth Residence ($65,000)
The projects are part of the province’s $7.5 billion two-year capital plan to stimulate Saskatchewan’s economic recovery.