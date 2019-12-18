SASKATOON -- The Remai Modern seeks a “future-focused leader” who is “inspired by a vision to enable transformative experiences by connecting art with local and global communities” for its new CEO.

The museum’s Board of Directors wants the successful candidate to lead it “through the development and execution of a long-term strategic plan based on five key pillars: Art, Engagement, Experience, Sustainability, and People,” according to a job posting on the Remai Modern website.

“The ideal candidate is a visionary and charismatic leader with a track record of success in the museum and art gallery community, or alternatively comes from an attraction-based, guest/audience-driven organization.

“Potential candidates should be entrepreneurial, strategic, and innovative, with the ability to communicate and foster relationships with a wide range of constituents, partners and stakeholders. The combination of strong business credentials and a passion for the arts and culture will be important to balance curatorial excellence and commercial success,” the posting says.

Former CEO Gregory Burke resigned effective March 15. The former head of a Philadelphia museum, Lynn McMaster, was then hired as interim CEO.