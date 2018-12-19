

CTV Saskatoon





The executive director of the Remai Modern is leaving the gallery.

Gregory Burke has resigned effective March 15, 2019, the Remai announced Wednesday. He will return to his home country of New Zealand, where he has been appointed Director of Auckland Art Gallery.

“It’s been an enormous privilege to work with visionary donors, an ambitious and committed board, and the people of Saskatoon to establish Remai Modern,” Burke said in a news release.

“I have been thrilled by the response from the local community, as well as national and international visitors, artists and collaborators. Saskatoon and Remai Modern will always have a special place in my heart.”

Burke was appointed executive director and CEO of Mendel Art Gallery in 2013.

“The board offers Gregory our heartfelt thanks for his passion and dedication to the monumental project of opening Remai Modern, Canada’s newest modern art museum,” Remai Modern Chair Scott Verity said in the release.

“We wish Gregory the very best in his new role, and look forward to continuing to build on the solid foundation he has created for Remai Modern.”