Record-setting season for Operation Red Nose in Saskatoon
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 6:36PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 3, 2018 7:06PM CST
Operation Red Nose organizers in Saskatoon say the group’s record-setting holiday season shows people are getting the message about the seriousness of drinking and driving.
“The consciousness of the community has kicked in,” said Tom Armstrong, a spokesperson for Operation Red Nose Saskatoon. “It’s reflected in the numbers that we saw this year.”
Forty volunteers with the program, which allows motorists who feel they are unable to drive to be driven home in their own vehicles, provided rides to more than 900 people during 11 nights of operation in Saskatoon. Armstrong said the 900 is the highest number of people seeking a ride Saskatoon has seen in the history of the program in the city.
Operation Red Nose is a nationwide program. The service is free, but does accept donations.
The program’s Saskatoon wing is sponsored by the Saskatoon Millenium Lions Club.
