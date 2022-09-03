Record number of enrollments for U of S
Enrollment at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) has seen a small increase of 0.05 per cent for a total of 22,065.
In 2021, 22,055 students were enrolled, and in 2020 there were 21,819.
“I believe these numbers reflect students’ desire to join us in person, on campus,” interim vice-provost teaching, learning, and student experience Jay Wilson said. “Some students delayed their start dates, but now that travel restrictions have been lifted and on-campus teaching has resumed, students are ready to come back and that’s exciting.”
The University released a snapshot of its student population, which shows an drop in undergraduate students by 0.5 per cent, while those pursuing graduate studies has risen 3.4 per cent.
Sixty-seven per cent of students are from within the province with 17 per cent from other parts of Canada and 15 per cent international students.
Twenty-one per cent of international students in undergraduate studies are from India, while 16 per cent are from China. Nigeria (16 per cent), Bangladesh (6 per cent) and Vietnam (5 per cent) round out the top five.
Of graduate students, twenty per cent are from Iran, 11 per cent from China, and 10 per cent from India. Nigeria (9 per cent) and Bangladesh (7 per cent) round out the top five.
Overall enrolment among indigenous students has dropped 5.8 per cent, with 46 per cent metis and 54 per cent First Nations. There are 2,429 indigenous undergraduate students and 279 in grad studies, which is up 15.8 per cent.
The majority of students at the University are undergraduate Arts and Science majors (8,142 students). Edwards School of Business is the second-most-popular college with 2,234 students enrolled in undergraduate studies, followed by the College of Education with 2,044 undergraduate students.
