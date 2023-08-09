Recent drownings prompt Saskatoon emergency crews to advise caution on river

A recent drowning in the South Saskatchewan River is prompting caution from emergency crews.

Rob Hogan, deputy chief of operations for the Saskatoon Fire Department, is reminding people not to use the South Saskatchewan River like a typical recreational lake, especially within city limits.

"If you're gonna be boating or wading or walking in the river, we want to make sure you're prepared," he said. "Make sure you know the river, understand where the currents are, understand where the shallow parts of the river are and the dangers that you could incur in the river."

As opposed to a lake where there are large areas of space to use, the river is narrow, with city infrastructure, rocks and plenty of sandbars complicating an average journey. Hogan says to always have a lifejacket nearby or other necessary equipment or documentation if you're operating a boat.

There's also a bylaw preventing swimming in the river. However, walking or wading in the river is allowed.

"The river's a little more difficult because the current can fluctuate from day to day. That current can be faster or slower, so sandbars can appear and disappear, you know, over a week. So it's important that you understand what's going on the river and understand your capabilities," Hogan said.

On Sunday, Saskatoon RCMP responded to a report of a drowning in the South Saskatchewan River, roughly 20 kilometres south of Saskatoon on Highway 219.

A 31-year-old man was removed from the water and declared dead by paramedics. STARS air ambulance and Saskatoon police's aircraft were called in. RCMP are calling it an accidental drowning with no criminality involved.

A day later, a man flipped his Sea-Doo in the river south of the Berry Barn around 3:20 p.m. when he hit a sandbar and was taken to hospital. STARS landed one of its helicopters on the sandbar after the fire department's water rescue team saved the man.

Captain Mike Steckhan with The Prairie Lily has seen his fair share of close calls on the South Saskatchewan River.

With anything from canoes, paddleboards, boats and many things in between, he's forced to be laser-focused when operating the 107-tonne riverboat.

"When dad is, say, teaching his kid how to waterski, for example, and he drops his kid off the water skis right in front of me between two bridge piers," Steckhan said. "That's happened more than once. And it's frightening."

Steckhan spends most of his summer up and down the South Saskatchewan River. He wants people to understand what may seem like an easy-to-navigate body of water from above is filled with hidden dangers if people aren't careful.

"This river is not a lake. It's not Blackstrap, it's not Diefenbaker," Steckhan said. "Right now the levels are extremely low. So there's a lot of invisible hazards - sandbars just below the surface."

Steckhan has had to honk at people sleeping on their paddleboards to help maneuver around them in the past. In general, he advises people to take it slow with whatever they're doing on the river.

"What really spikes my attention is when you see people doing stuff that really they ought not to do," he said.

"Statistically speaking, you are going to hit a sandbar, you are going to hit a rock - you're going to hit something. It's just statistically certain that when you do you don't kill yourself."

Fire crews are on the water at least every two days during the summer. Hogan said firefighters respond to roughly 60 to 75 calls every year. So far in 2023, call volumes are on pace to reach that mark again.

Steckhan and Hogan advise people to be sensible and be prepared when they're on the water. If you can't do it on Circle Drive or Boychuk Drive, then you shouldn't be doing it on the river either.