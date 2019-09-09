An upcoming reality show will take Canadians with negative views about Indigenous people to meet Colten Boushie’s family.

The show, First Contact, aims to challenge racist attitudes by immersing six "outspoken" contestants into Indigenous communities for 28 days, according to the trailer for Season Two.

Part of the new season takes place in Saskatchewan.

The participants will travel to the Battlefords to speak with Boushie’s family and legal counsel, according to Lor Brand, a spokesperson for the show.

Boushie died from a gunshot wound on a farm in August 2016. A jury acquitted farmer Gerald Stanley of second-degree murder after he testified his gun went off accidentally.

"In a community deeply affected by the death of Colten Boushie, they get a first-hand understanding about what life is like as a First Nations young person who is forced to live in fear daily," Brand said in an email to CTV News.

The six participants will also spend time in Saskatoon with the city’s race relations coordinator, Becky Sasakamoose.

"An entirely new perspective is provided to the group, as they wrestle with concepts of 'reverse-racism' and 'white privilege,'" Brand said.

The show premiers on Sept. 17.

First Contact first aired in Australia in 2014. The series was adapted for Canadian TV by APTN last year.