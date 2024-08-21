RCMP warns of fake bank calls targeting Saskatchewan residents

The Saskatchewan RCMP is warning the public about fraudulent phone calls impersonating Canadian banking institutions.

The Cut Knife RCMP detachment received a report from a resident who got a suspicious phone call from a seemingly legitimate 1-800 number. The caller, posing as a bank employee, informed the victim of a flagged suspicious transaction on their account.

“The caller knew the victim’s birthday and the dollar amounts in their accounts. The caller said they were going to lower the victim’s transfer limits to prevent further transactions occurring on their account and in order to do so, the victim would need to send themselves an e-transfer and provide the caller with the transaction details,” RCMP said in a release.

RCMP said this call was not from a bank and if you receive such a call, hang up immediately and do not provide any information to the caller.

Police urge people to never give out personal information over unsolicited calls or emails, use strong passwords for online accounts, and research if they receive suspicious calls or emails.

If you receive a similar telephone call, contact police at 310-RCMP and report the scam call to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Cut Knife is a town located on Highway 40, 55 km west of North Battleford.