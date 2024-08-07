SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • RCMP seek tips in fatal hit-and-run on Red Earth Cree Nation

    The RCMP released the name of the victim in the suspected hit and run — Ericson Bear, a 31-year-old Red Earth resident. (RCMP)
    The Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for tips about a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Red Earth Cree Nation in February.

    The RCMP released the name of the victim in the suspected hit and run — Ericson Bear, a 31-year-old Red Earth resident.

    Police discovered Bear on Highway 163 around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 12. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers later determined he was struck by a vehicle that had fled.

    As part of the ongoing investigation, the RCMP says officers from general investigation section in the Prince Albert detachment will be in the Red Earth Cree Nation community this week.

    Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the police.

