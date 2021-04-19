SASKATOON -- RCMP are seeking the public’s help finding a man charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after a shooting in Meadow Lake.

On January 4, shortly before 7 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received reports of a gun shot at a white car in the Cochin Avenue area, according to a news release.

A man was found injured at the scene and received treatment by EMS and at Meadow Lake Hospital before receiving further treatment in Saskatoon.

In addition, a white car had struck a power pole at the scene caught fire, RCMP said.

Police say there were multiple bullet holes in the white car.

The incident is believed to be gang-related.

One of the suspects, Christopher Nolan, 21, of Lloydminster, may be armed and is considered dangerous and should not be approached, RCMP say.

The other accused, Jon Iron, 33, of Meadow Lake, was arrested April 16. He was scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Monday.