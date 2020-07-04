MAIDSTONE -- Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who fired a gun at a vehicle leaving a gas station north of Lloydminster Friday night.

According to RCMP, the report of shots fired was received around 10:30 p.m. when a vehicle was reportedly shot at leaving the gas station on Highway 17.

Police do not believe the incident was targeted.

The vehicle was described to police as a dark Ford F-150 extended cab and was later found south on Highway 17 towards Lloydminster, but the truck had no occupants.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Maidstone RCMP, local police, or Crime Stoppers as the investigation continues.