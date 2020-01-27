RCMP say they are on the scene of a collision on Highway 7, about eight kilometers east of Kindersley.

Police say it involved two semi-units and a pick-up truck, but there are no injuries.

RCMP say weather conditions we're a factor with heavy fog and slipper roads contributing to the collision.

"Please drive with caution if you have to use that portion of the Highway." RCMP said in a news release Monday night.

One lane of highway 7 has been closed to traffic and police are asking drivers to avoid the area. There is no word on when the lane will be open to traffic.