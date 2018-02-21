RCMP responding to ‘serious’ collision east of Lloydminster
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 6:06PM CST
Eastbound traffic on Highway 16 is restricted just outside Lloydminster following what RCMP describe as a “serious” two-vehicle collision.
The collision occurred just east of the city, at Highway 16 and a grid road.
Few other details have been released, but according to Mounties, restrictions are expected to last several hours.
