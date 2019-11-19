SASKATOON -- RCMP are looking for a woman who escaped from their custody in Prince Albert.

They say 23-year-old Courtney Leanne Sinclair was arrested Monday for break and enter.

While in custody, she told officers she was having abdominal pain and was taken to hospital in Prince Albert, RCMP say.

Sinclair was not restrained at the time and was able to escape, and none of the hospital employees saw her leave, RCMP say.

Sinclair has a history of violent offences and RCMP are warning she should not be approached.

Anyone with information regarding her should call Prince Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.