RCMP investigating after Sask. man injured in shooting

The Saskatchewan RCMP says a man was shot in North Battleford Friday morning and officers were unable to track down whoever did it.

At around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the area of 108th Street, where they located a man outside a home suffering from serious injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, according to an RCMP news release.

He was transported to hospital for treatment.

The RCMP said officers searched the area for the suspect, or suspects, with a police dog and remotely piloted aircraft, but were unable to locate them.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident with additional support from members of the forensics team and the general investigation section.

Residents in the area may notice an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

RCMP say the public will be notified if an imminent threat to public safety is identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police. 

