Warman RCMP are investigating after the death of a 19-year-old man who was found in the cold after a single-vehicle collision.

Shortly after 4 a.m.on Dec. 26, Warman RCMP responded to a call of a man wandering in the middle of Highway 11.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 19-year-old man who seemed to be suffering from hypothermia and a vehicle in a ditch., RCMP said in a news release. The man was taken to hospital in Saskatoon for treatment.

RCMP then searched the area around the vehicle and around 6:30 a.m. officers found another 19-year-old man, who also appeared to be suffering from hypothermia.

Officers tried to keep the man warm and administer first aid before he was transported to hospital where he was declared dead at 1:40 p.m., RCMP said in the release

Initially RCMP were unsure how many people were in the car that ended up in the ditch, so they conducted a thorough search of the area using police dogs and Saskatoon Police Service's air support unit, finding no additional people.

The investigation to what caused the crash is ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted at a date yet to be determined, RCMP said.