RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
A dangerous persons alert involving two suspects linked to multiple, potentially random attacks in Saskatchewan has been extended to Alberta and Manitoba.
The two suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, may have been spotted in the Regina area according to RCMP.
Damien is described as five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. Myles is just over six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds, according to police.
In an update sent shortly after noon, RCMP said the two suspects linked to the attacks may have been travelling in the Arcola Avenue area of the city around 11:45 Sunday morning.
People living in Regina were instructed to take precautions and to consider sheltering in place.
"As the suspects are at large, we have also asked for the alert to be extended to Manitoba and Alberta," RCMP said in the update.
RCMP in Saskatchewan first issued the dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection to multiple reports of stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation. RCMP later said that Weldon, Sask. was also the location of at least one violent incident.
Police have not shared details about the attacks or the number of victims.
In a statement to CTV News, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said there was a "high number of casualties" related to the incident and a call for additional staff was issued to help respond to the influx of patients.
"We can confirm that multiple people are being triaged and cared for at multiple sites and are working with our medical teams to respond to patient needs as this incident unfolds," the SHA statement said.
The SHA confirmed it had initiated a "code orange" in response to the incident. A similar measure was taken in response to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.
In an update sent just after 10 a.m., RCMP said the alleged victims may have been attacked at random. The alert was also expanded from a more localized area to include the entire province.
The first alert issued just before 8 a.m. said police are searching for a pair of suspects "after several calls of stabbings" in the First Nation located roughly 40 kilometres northwest of Melfort.
In an update sent minutes later, the suspects were identified.
A third update issued around 8:20 a.m., said the suspects may be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.
Beginning around 6 a.m., STARS air ambulance made three separate dispatches to James Smith Cree Nation Sunday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m., a fourth ambulance was dispatched, this time to Melfort.
RCMP instructed people living in the area to seek immediate shelter or to shelter in place.
"Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence," the RCMP alert said.
The alert also warned against approaching suspicious persons and picking up hitchhikers.
RCMP asked people living in the area to avoid disclosing police locations.
The alert said anyone in the area who spots a suspicious person or is experiencing an emergency should call 911.
With files from the Canadian Press.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
Correction
A previous version of this story included an incorrect photo of Myles Sanderson which was supplied by RCMP.
