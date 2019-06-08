

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP have arrested eight suspects after a warrant was executed in North Battleford.

On Saturday, RCMP and the “F” Division Emergency Response Team executed a high risk warrant in the 1100 block of 106 St. RCMP arrested three men and five women from the location without incident.

The following search revealed firearms, stolen property and evidnce of drug trafficking.

Charges are pending at this time.