Rail joint cracks led to potash train derailment near Saskatoon: TSB
Numerous CP Railway cars lie off the track after a derailment southeast of Saskatoon on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (Marc Bandet)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 2:56PM CST
WINNIPEG -- An investigation has concluded that cracks in a rail joint ultimately led to the derailment of a freight train carrying potash east of Saskatoon last fall.
A Transportation Safety Board report says the cracks made the rail joint weak and it ruptured under the weight of the Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) train.
Some 37 cars derailed just west of the Rural Municipality of Blucher on Sept. 15.
The report says many of the derailed cars spilled potash, but no dangerous goods were involved and no one was hurt.
About 760 metres of track was damaged or destroyed.
The TSB says all required track inspections had been performed, including three in the previous year that showed some minor defects not needing immediate attention under CP maintenance standards.
The train had just passed through a switch at Blucher when the crew felt the locomotive dip and heard a banging sound. An engineer applied the brakes to slow the train and four seconds later an automatic emergency brake was activated.
Half a rail joint was recovered during cleanup and had "rail-end batter on the east-end rail head and fatigue cracking in the joint bars."
Potash consists of minerals containing potassium and is used as an agricultural fertilizer.
More Stories
- Saskatoon company fined $420K after workplace death
- Rail joint cracks led to potash train derailment near Saskatoon: TSB
- Jury deliberating in Skipp Anderson sexual assault trial
- Saskatoon holds only Canadian spot on New York Times travel list 2
- Thousands still without heat in Melfort area 1
- Saskatoon’s MD Ambulance changes name
- Team Canada draws on talent from seven different leagues for Pyeongchang 4
- Body found after house fire confirmed as unaccounted-for woman