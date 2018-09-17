The Saskatoon Fire Department says the spontaneous heating of wood finishing rages is the cause of a garage fire Monday afternoon.

Just after 4:30 p.m., fire crews were called to a residence at Avenue Q and 23rd Street. They say smoke could be seem coming for a double detached garage. Once inside, fire crews say it was heavily charged with smoke and “high heat conditions.” No one was inside the structure at the time and no injuries were reported.

It’s not the first time this year a fire has been caused by materials spontaneously combusting. In July, three homes, two trucks and a convertible were among things destroyed during a fire caused by the spontaneous combustion of rags covered in staining products in a garage.

The fire department says people should put rags in a metal container with a lid to cut off the oxygen supply.

The damage in Monday’s fire is estimated to be $10,000.