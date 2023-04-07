Radiothon raises over $440K for STARS Air Ambulance

A province-wide radiothon has raised $441,310 for Saskatchewan’s STARS Air Ambulance service.

“We’re overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity from the individuals, groups and businesses across this great province that have made our third annual radiothon for STARS such a success,” Executive Director of Fundraising, STARS Foundation, Jeri-Lynn Johnston said in a news release.

Johnston said the money raised will help STARS provide critical care 24/7 to help those in need, “whether it is with the helicopter, or other mode of transport, or through a virtual setting of a physician providing care guidance through video or phone link, affecting outcomes.”

The radiothon was aired on 39 stations around the province, according to the release.

“We have also heard many heartwarming stories of people coming forward telling us how they or their loved ones have been given a second chance at life, thanks to STARS. None of it would be possible without the support of everyone in the province,” Johnston said in the release.

This was the third annual Critical Care on the Air radiothon.