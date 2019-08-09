

CTV Saskatoon





The Ministry of Environment is investigating after a rabbit was shot near the intersection of McKinnon Avenue and Isabella Street earlier this week in somebody's front yard.

Bonnie Dell, co-president of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan, was called out to the scene, where she says the rabbit was still alive.

"It was quite a busy residential area, which was really concerning that someone had come out of their home and felt that they could use a firearm, not to mention just shoot an innocent animal," she said.

It was brought to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine to be euthanized, where Dell says an X-ray showed bullets in its body.

It's not clear what kind of gun was used to shoot the rabbit. It was also discovered the rabbit was lactating.

She said people are out looking to find the rabbit's nest, which should be within a one block radius.