Bobby Cameron will serve as FSIN Chief for a third term following election win
Bobby Cameron will serve another term as Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), following an election at Saskatoon’s TCU place on Thursday.
Delegates from the 74 member First Nations gathered for two days of speeches, ceremonies, a trade show, and the all important vote for Chief, 1st Vice Chief and 3rd Vice Chief of the FSIN.
In the running for the top position were Cameron and former 3rd Vice Chief Aly Bear.
According to the official count, Bear finished with 258 votes while Cameron had 765.
With Bear vacating her position, there were six candidates going for 3rd Vice Chief.
Fabian Head got the most votes with 507, and he’ll serve his first term on FSIN leadership.
Meanwhile three candidates put their names in for 1st Vice Chief, and incumbent David Pratt (849) had more votes than Jocelyn Campbell Chaplin (125) and Milton Gamble (55).
Leadership will have their hands full as the FSIN is under a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada.
The results of that audit are expected in the coming weeks.
