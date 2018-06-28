Psychiatrist testifies at Russell Wolfe long-term offender hearing
Russell Wolfe is shown here in this undated photo.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:18PM CST
A psychiatrist testified at the long-term offender hearing for admitted child abuser Russell Wolfe on Thursday.
Dr. Shabreham Lohrasbe, who prepared a psychiatric report on the 59-year-old ahead of the hearing, told a Saskatoon Queen’s Bench courtroom Wolfe is likely to reoffend, but he said a good chance exists that he can be treated through programming.
The hearing is set to determine if Wolfe will be designated a long-term offender.
Both Crown and defence lawyers argue he should be designated a long-term offender. They presented a joint submission earlier this week, asking that Wolfe receive 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervision.
The lawyers must prove Wolfe is at a high-risk to reoffend, but also that those risks can eventually be managed in the community, in order for the judge to deem him a long-term offender.
The case is scheduled back in court next week.