Warning: This story contains graphic content.

Crown and defence lawyers are arguing Russell Dennis Wolfe be sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by a 10-year supervision order, and be designated a long-term offender for raping young women and making child pornography.

In a victim impact statement heard Monday in Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench, one woman said the damage Wolfe has done is “beyond repair.”

Wolfe, 59, picked up young girls in his Saskatoon neighbourhood, took them to his home and gave them alcohol, drugs and sometimes money in exchange for sexual acts. He would videotape and photograph the abuse, which happened between 1997 and 2008. The case involves 14 girls, most of them were elementary school-aged, the youngest being nine, and many of them knew each other.

Wolfe was arrested in 2014 as part of Operation Snapshot III, an unrelated investigation into online child pornography. He pleaded guilty in March 2017 to eight counts of sexual assault and four counts each of making child pornography and paying for sexual services from someone under 18.

Victim impact statements

On the first day of Wolfe’s long-term offender hearing, the court heard audio-recorded victim impact statements from four of the victims. All four women explained how they isolated themselves and kept the abuse a secret from most people; one woman said she hasn’t told her spouse, mom or siblings. Three of the women reported turning to alcohol, drugs and prostitution.

The first victim court heard from said she “feels nothing” and has nightmares in which she wakes up screaming. She said she blames herself for the sexual abuse.

“I’m the one who put myself in that situation,” she said in her recorded victim impact statement.

Another victim said she has had suicidal thoughts and the abuse has impacted her relationship with her spouse, her children and family.

“You never know what he’s capable of doing now that we know who he is. It’s a disturbing thought,” she said.

Her sister is the third victim court heard from. She was 11 when the abuse began and said she dropped out of elementary school after people in her school learned about the incidents. She said she’s attempted suicide since the court process began and that she has night terrors and anxiety. She said she’s too ashamed to seek professional help.

The woman said Wolfe made her feel the sexual abuse was normal. She also turned to drugs and prostitution.

“It made me think that it’s OK to do that. That’s what he put in my mind — you can do things for money.”

The fourth woman said she has nightmares of seeing herself when Wolfe would turn the TV on during the abuse. She said she wants to protect vulnerable girls to ensure Wolfe, or others, don’t abuse them.

“I don’t want anyone else going through this. This is why I’m (giving a victim impact statement),” she said.

Long-term offender application

Crown prosecutors initially said the Crown may seek a dangerous offender designation for Wolfe, but a joint-submission by Crown and defence was presented Monday seeking long-term offender status. They are asking for a 15-year prison sentence, which would equate to 10 years after credit for time served, followed by the maximum 10-year supervision order after Wolfe is released.

In order for the designation to be granted, lawyers must prove Wolfe has a substantial risk to re-offend but that there’s a reasonable possibility those risks can eventually be managed in the community.

Court heard from a corrections worker Monday who said Wolfe did not receive sexual offender treatment when he was incarcerated for a sexual offence in the early ’90s, but that he wouldn’t “slip through the cracks” when in prison this time around and would receive treatment.

The hearing is scheduled to resume Thursday in Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench.