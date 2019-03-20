

The Saskatchewan Party government is trumpeting a balanced budget for 2019-20.

“This year’s budget provides the right balance by increasing support for mental health and for vulnerable families. It increases funding to classrooms and it improves highway safety,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in a news release.

“This budget contains no new taxes or tax increases, so it’s the right balance to keep our economy strong. It balances much-needed investments with carefully managed spending in order to achieve a balanced budget that is affordable and sustainable, now and in the years ahead,” Harpauer said.

However the Saskatchewan NDP said the province’s debt will grow by $1.8 billion this year, tripling over the last decade, and that education remains underfunded.

“Far too many people are paying far too much so this government can pat themselves on the back with false celebrations of balance,” leader Ryan Meili said in a news release.

The $14.99 billion budget projects a $34.4 million surplus, with higher surpluses forecast for the following three fiscal years.

Revenue is forecast at $15.05 billion – up $782 million, or 5.5 per cent, from last year. Expenses are up $382 million, or 2.67 per cent.

The province highlights several projects:

$30 million for mental health an addictions, bringing the total to $402 million – the largest ever commitment to mental health services in Saskatchewan. The funding includes cash for more than 140 new beds for mental health and addictions treatment

$700,000 increase for the Autism Individualized Funding benefit, boosting it to $6,000 from $4,000 for kids under the age of six

The design of a new Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, and planning a new hospital in Weyburn.

$13 million as the first step of a five-year, $65-million Enhanced Intersection Safety Program.

$60 million for twinning and passing lane projects.

Non-refundable tax credits for volunteer firefighters and volunteer medical first responders.

Eliminating deductions under the Potash Production Tax.

The budget assumes a West Texas Intermediate oil price of US$59.75 per barrel, a potash price of US $221 per tonne and for the loonie to be valued at US$77.19.