

CTV Saskatoon





The province promises to complete safety improvements at intersections throughout Saskatchewan – including the site of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash – through a five-year, $65 million Enhanced Intersection Safety Program.

This year will see $13 million spent under that plan along with $7 million through the Safety Improvement Program, which aims to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes.

Projects to be completed this year include:

Intersection improvements at Highway 35 and 335

Lighting improvements on Highway 3 at Shellbrook

Intersection and lighting improvements at Highway 21 and Highway 307

Intersection improvements at Highway 1 and Kalium Road

Intersection sight triangle improvements

Pedestrian crosswalk improvements on Highway 55 at Flying Dust First Nation

Constructing a guardrail in Highway 376 at Maymont Bridge

The 2019-20 budget improves 1,000 kilometres of provincial highways and provides $351 for capital projects.