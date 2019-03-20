Intersection safety focus of highways ministry
Flowers and teddy bears are seen at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., Monday, April, 9, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The province promises to complete safety improvements at intersections throughout Saskatchewan – including the site of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash – through a five-year, $65 million Enhanced Intersection Safety Program.
This year will see $13 million spent under that plan along with $7 million through the Safety Improvement Program, which aims to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes.
Projects to be completed this year include:
- Intersection improvements at Highway 35 and 335
- Lighting improvements on Highway 3 at Shellbrook
- Intersection and lighting improvements at Highway 21 and Highway 307
- Intersection improvements at Highway 1 and Kalium Road
- Intersection sight triangle improvements
- Pedestrian crosswalk improvements on Highway 55 at Flying Dust First Nation
- Constructing a guardrail in Highway 376 at Maymont Bridge
The 2019-20 budget improves 1,000 kilometres of provincial highways and provides $351 for capital projects.