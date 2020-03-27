Province must do more to help vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic: Sask. NDP
CTV News Saskatoon Published Friday, March 27, 2020 1:02PM CST Last Updated Friday, March 27, 2020 1:03PM CST
Sask. NDP leader Ryan Meili
SASKATOON -- The leader of the Saskatchewan NDP says the provincial government needs a plan to help vulnerable people and those with low incomes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We see so many people in our communities stepping up to care for people in need: delivering groceries to seniors and making meals for kids living in poverty,” NDP Leader Ryan Meili said in a news release.
"We need the government to join that effort and recognize that the most vulnerable are at the highest risk."
Saskatchewan has so far announced no specific measures for people living in poverty, the NDP said, calling it a "stark contrast" with other provinces.